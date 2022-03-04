news, latest-news,

It's a case of fifth time lucky for the organisers of CWA Warrnambool Night Owls' book and craft sale - the event having fallen victim to the pandemic four times in the last two years. But just like a book you have started to read over and over, organisers are confident they will be able to make sure they see this weekend's event though to fruition this time. "We've tried four times to get this off the ground," secretary Linda Johnstone said. The 'big book sale will run on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 3pm at the CWA hall in Kepler Street and have a range of novels, biographies, travel, gardening and children's books. There will also be a table of craft for sale that has been made by the ladies over the past two years of lockdowns including children's jumpers and cardigan, vests, knee rugs, heaps of beanies. Funds from the sale will be redirected back into community organisations to help mainly women, children and families. As well as donating money, they also donate handmade goods.

