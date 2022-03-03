news, latest-news,

Moyne Shire Council has expanded and revamped its Community Assistance Fund in an attempt to make it easier for local groups to apply for project funding The changes, which were developed in response to concerns from the council officers administering the fund, were voted through unanimously by councillors at Tuesday's monthly council meeting. One of the main changes to the fund was a new rule allowing the council chief executive to approve projects under $5000 without seeking sign off from councillors. Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith said the change meant community groups could get funding immediately and wouldn't have to wait months for the biannual approval meetings. "We found that a lot of the applications to this fund were for smaller equipment purchases that community groups need quickly to continue their important work. "So rather than having to wait until the twice yearly allocations, we have decided the CEO can sign off on applications under $5000," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: Listen to our new series The Folkie Podcast, only on Spotify. Council also opted to expand the window during which groups could apply for funding, with the new application period running from August 1 to April 15. Another change to the application process involved simplified application forms and documentation requirements for projects under $5000, making it easier for smaller groups to apply. Cr Jordan Lockett emphasised equipment or community strengthening projects under $5000 didn't require any funding contribution from the applicants. "That's fantastic, it really provides an opportunity for new clubs starting up," he said. The changes also transferred smaller community facility renewal projects - under $30,000 - from the capital works budget into the Community Assistance Fund. The change adds $267,500 to the fund, more than doubling its annual allocation. Groups that were previously ineligible for funding because they also received state or federal assistance such as school councils and health organisations can also now apply for funding.

