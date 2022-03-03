news, latest-news,

Player development will be the cornerstone of a new five-week 3x3 senior men's competition which starts Friday. Fledging 3x3 club, Warrnambool Storm will host the games at the Old Fire Brigade Station on Raglan Parade from 6pm, with teams of three or four encouraged to sign up each week. With the club forming late last year, senior men's coach Michael McGorm said operations had progressed well in recent months ahead an official launch later this month. "Initially, it was a rushed job to get it up, with a couple tournaments we wanted to do," he said. "After that, we wanted to do things properly. "We've been busy putting new rings up and we've redone the floors. And we're putting up an outdoor court in the next couple weeks." Playing a tournament in Hamilton last weekend, the club's men's team, made up predominately of 16-year-olds played the number one ranked team in the country. They lost by just six points. "We've certainly got some good talent coming through," McGorm said. "And we had three under-13 teams head over. One took out the grand final against another of our teams, then went on to win the under-15s as well." McGorm said enjoyment was at the forefront of the game, with music and food vans often a courtside staple. "It brings different skills, and it's nonstop for 10 minutes," he said. "It's a lot of fun and I can't wait to get more basketball of that nature here."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/97d916af-24bd-479f-bb67-99818d3a42a8.jpg/r0_170_5119_3062_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg