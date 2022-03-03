news, latest-news,

A festival for all ages is leading the events in the south-west this weekend. Comedy also continues to roll into town. FESTIVAL: The Push All Ages Tour headlined by The Smith Street Band and Alex Lahey at Warrnambool Showgrounds, 4.30pm-10pm. STORY TIME: Portland Coast Guard volunteer reads Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak at Portland Library, 11am-12noon. SPRINTCARS: SRA Series at Allansford's Premier Speedway, gates open 4pm. COMEDY: Rhys Nicholson, Claire Hooper and Lewis Garnham in Comedy Outta Town at Portland Arts Centre, 6.30pm-8pm and 8.30pm-10pm. FUNDRAISER FAMILY VARIETY CONCERT: 15 Minutes of Fame at St Brigid's Crossley, from 7.30pm. COMP: Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club Championships, afternoon. LIVE MUSIC: Luke Biscan at The Cally Hamilton, Luke Biscan, from 9pm. Ben Cross at Heywood Hotel, 8.30pm to 12am. BULLRUSH RALLY SUPERCARS: Leaving Deep Blue Hotel and Hot Springs at 10am. LIVE MUSIC: Matt Sell at The Star of the West Hotel, from 8.30pm. PORT FAIRY PARKRUN: at Russell Clark Reserve held every Saturday from 8am. CHILDREN'S ACTIVITY: We're going on a shape hunt at Warrnambool Art Gallery, 10am-11.30am. PIZZA, PINOT AND TUNES: And the Queenscliff Art Prize at Suffoir Winery, Brewery, Distillery and Cellar Door, 3pm-6pm. SHOWS: Stardust + The Mission at Hamilton Performing Arts Centre, 7.30pm-9.30pm. Concept act Echoes of Pink Floyd: A Journey Through Time 1967-1994 at Lighthouse Theatre Warrnambool, 8pm-11pm. EXHIBITIONS: Annette Iggulden: from here to... elsewhere opens at Warrnambool Art Gallery. Runs to November 6. The launch of Melbourne artist Linda Weil's Grimm Visions exhibition - drawings inspired by the dark tales of the Grimm Brothers, 12.30pm-4pm. MORTLAKE CRICKET CLUB TRIVIA NIGHT: DC Farren Oval clubrooms, doors 6.30pm for 7pm start. BELLY DANCING: Timboon Stadium, 10am LIVE MUSIC: Christo Rook at The Cally Hamilton, from 8.30pm and DJ Youngy from 11pm. Jayden Lillyst at Heywood Hotel. Caetline Martin at The Cally Hamilton, from 5.30pm. Louie and the Melways at Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. DETOX YOUR HOME: Annual household chemical collection. Drop off at South-West Victorian Livestock Exchange, 8am-12pm. GO KARTS: Round 1 of the Victorian Country Series Go Kart Meet, South West Kart Club (and Sunday). BOOK SALE AND CRAFT: CWA Warrnambool Night Owls Branch hosted at CWA Hall, Warrnambool, 10am-3pm (and Sunday). ROYAL TRAIN: Inspect the heritage train at Warrnambool Railway Station, 12.30pm-1pm. LIVE MUSIC: easy listening acoustic various artists, at Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, from 2pm LIVE BEE HIVE INSPECTION: Tower Hill Beekeeping, 10am-3pm. MARKETS: Warrnambool Undercover Sunday Market at Warrnambool Showgrounds. Fresh Market Warrnambool at Lake Pertobe, 8.30am-1pm. WARRNAMBOOL TRI CLUB: Killarney SUPER Tri promoting International Women's Day, from 8am. SUSTAINABLE GARDENING AND PERMACULTURE: Port Fairy Community House, 10am-1pm. REPLENISH OUR PLANET ASSOCIATION: Recycling with purpose seminar at Koroit Theatre, from 2.30pm.