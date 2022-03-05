news, latest-news,

House Of The Week This magnificent lifestyle property is set on approximately one acre of fully fenced land in Winslow. It is presented in near new condition and is sure to impress with its functional floorplan and expansive open plan living. Impressively, the home is two years old and presents as a brand new home would; light, bright, clean and modern. Extensive use of glass allows the natural light to filter through an abundance of windows around the property and invites the outdoors in with sweeping rural views of the country side. The kitchen is central within the home and has a walk-in pantry, modern appliances with a breakfast bench overlooking the family open plan living area and alfresco area. There is plenty of room to entertain and cook for friends and family. You'll always feel comfortable in this home, as a well thought-out floor plan sees a second living area conveniently zoned at the front of the home. Spacious bedrooms are a bonus with three of the rooms offering built-in robes and the master has a great walk-in robe and en suite. Heating and cooling for the home is available via a free-standing wood fire, plus a split system air conditioner. These ensure all year-round comfort for the new owners. A separate Colourbond shed provides additional storage to house equipment or vehicles and there is plenty of space for a caravan or boat. Settle in to your new life and enjoy plenty of room for all your hobbies. Outside is the perfect blank canvas for those who have a green thumb with all the space you desire to plan your dream rural retreat. Whether it be a vegetable garden and some chickens, an orchard or room for a cubby-house, it offers plenty of space to play and enjoy the natural wonders of a country lifestyle. Winslow is located just a short drive north of Warrnambool, this property is the perfect escape with the conveniences of a major city within a short drive. Enjoy the proximity to Warrnambool and explore the thriving art and music scene with plenty to see and do across the region including biking, fishing and surfing.

