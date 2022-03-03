news, latest-news,

Record heatwaves were matched with 11-year high rainfalls, bone dry months were contrasted by periods of flash flooding, and hail and thunderstorms lashed much of the region - a La Nina summer in south-west Victoria had it all. La Nina's increased rainfall, cooler temperatures and extreme weather projections materialised over the summer, and despite the Bureau of Meteorology's report of the weather event passing its peak, there was mention of its likely persistence during autumn. The sunny season started mildly in the south-west with average maximum temperatures for December recording about one degree lower than its monthly average in Warrnambool, Port Fairy and Portland. The average maximum temperature was about half a degree higher than the average December maximum in Mortlake, and about one degree higher than average in Hamilton. December was also a dry month for the south-west region. According to BOM, Warrnambool had its lowest December total rainfall since 1931 at 4.6mm, and Portland has its lowest since 1972 at 12.8mm. Like much of Victoria, the south-west saw in a hot New Year's as the mercury soared late-December and in January. Mortlake and Hamilton recorded the highest maximum temperatures of the south-west's summer on New Year's Eve when they hit 38.8 and 38.7 degrees respectively. IN OTHER NEWS: Warrnambool and Hamilton experienced record heatwaves during January with both cities sweltering through eight straight days of temperatures above 30 degrees. By the end of the month, Portland and Warrnambool registered their hottest January average maximums on record. The heat was coupled with heavy rainfall as south-west cities received 89 per cent or more than their average January rainfall totals. Port Fairy had the most rainfall compared to its average levels, catching 78.2mm in January, 244 per cent of its long-term average of 32.0mm. Mortlake caught 227 per cent of its average monthly rainfall, and Hamilton had 130 per cent of its average January rain. Portland was hit by flash floods and hail which required its State Emergency Services to respond to 97 calls overnight on January 6. The summer ended dry again as south-west cities received about 60 per cent or less than their February average rainfall. Warrnambool received 16 per cent of its February average at 5mm, while Mortlake received seven per cent at 2.4mm. February temperatures were also relatively mild as Warrnambool, Hamilton, Mortlake, Port Fairy and Portland all reached about a degree lower than its monthly average maximum temperatures. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160067095/f9b8de27-28bd-49cf-9b13-45b55d2e1a1e.jpg/r1_391_3826_2552_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg