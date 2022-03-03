news, latest-news,

A petition calling for a "footpath to nowhere" in Dennington to be extended has attracted 150 signatures in just two days. Laura Thompson started the change.org petition because she wants to see plans fast-tracked for a footpath extension around a dangerous blind corner to the gates of the footy ground. Ms Thompson said that when a section of footpath along Station Street was built about two months ago, she thought flags along the side of the road meant it would be extended further around the corner. "They just stopped here," she said. The path leads into the back of the footy ground but just stops. She said with trucks going into the Provico factory on a sharp corner, it made sense to extend the path further to stop people having to walk on a "dangerous" section of road. "There is a rise in the road up further where you can't see the cars coming," she said. The road leads to the Dennington footy oval as well as connecting up with a new housing estate and the primary school. "There are always people out walking their dogs, mums with prams. I see people doing laps all the time," Ms Thompson said. She said she had since discovered the council has plans on the drawing board to extend the path, but she said "it would be nice" if they chose to fast-track it. "It would be nice to see it happen in the next six months," she said. "It's a blind corner and not particularly safe. It would be nice to have a path to walk on." Warrnambool City Council was contacted for comment. IN OTHER NEWS: Listen to our new series The Folkie Podcast, only on Spotify. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nB9BrLNgExsfwsLgDBevWP/8c5cfd2d-b49a-4e8c-bb6c-e8d6d667db0f.jpg/r0_224_4400_2710_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg