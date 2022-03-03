news, latest-news, sport, jumps racing, warrnambool

HEAVY rain on Tuesday night has ensured horses will have perfect track conditions for the opening jumping trials for 2022 at Warrnambool on Friday. Warrnambool Racing Club CEO Tom O'Connor said the 27 millimetres of rain which fell was needed for the track after a dry summer period. "It'll be a ideal surface for our hurdle and steeplechase trials on Friday," O'Connor told The Standard. "Our track staff have done an enormous job over the summer months ensuring our meetings were run on a good surface. "We've been doing a lot of irrigating but there's nothing like good rain. I would say all our track staff had smiles on their faces when they turned up for work on Wednesday morning, knowing they didn't have to irrigate the track for the jumps trials." IN OTHER NEWS: O'Connor said the jumps trials are a great lead up to the new jumps season which kicks off with a maiden and restricted hurdle plus an open steeplechase at Terang on March 18. "We've got six hurdle and two steeplechase trials on Friday," he said. "It's early in the season but it's wonderful to see various trainers have jumpers ready for the opening jumps races of the season. "Top local trainer Symon Wilde looks like having a busy morning as he's got numerous horses in the trials including Gold Medals. "The veteran jumper who is a local hero is chasing his third Grand Annual Steeplechase. Early indications are there are plenty of horses schooling over the jumps which all goes well for a top season of jumps racing this year." Friday morning kicks off with a hurdle trial set down to begin at 9.30am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/49d91b65-7f85-4c0e-abcf-723dc68c14ec.jpg/r0_131_2874_1755_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg