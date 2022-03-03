news, latest-news,

BRIAN Agina wants to prove he can compete with the best. The Rudy's Boxing fighter will make his long-awaited professional debut against Robert Lale at Melbourne Pavilion on Saturday. Agina - a mechanic at Warrnambool Nissan - has taken the week off work in a bid to shore up his preparation for the four-round bout. The 'Windy City Mamba' told The Standard he was ready to make a mark. "I'm a mechanic and all day you stand up. I wanted to take the week off because if you stand all day you will be tired (for the fight)," he said. "I'm just relaxing and training now to get ready. "I feel confident and ready to go but I don't want to be cocky. Confident but not cocky." Agina said he'd executed a carefully planned training regimen in recent weeks. "I've been training strength for three weeks, just strength, and then I did physical training for two weeks," he said. "Now, this week, I'm just training speed. I like to be more calm in the fight. I like to think I can out-box (the opponent). "I want to use my footwork, come forward and work on the opponent. The main thing is that I'm looking forward to winning." The Kenyan national arrived in Australia three years to fight for his country at the Commonwealth Games. He settled in the south-west on a bridging visa, filling his hours with training, church and work. Agina said he was excited to finally make his professional debut. "It's been a while (in the making). Since I've been here I've wanted to turn pro but for other reasons it didn't happen," he said. "But now it is and it's exciting." Agina said he didn't know much about his opponent but would back his skills to get the job done. Each of the four rounds will last three minutes. "I don't know much, I just know his name," he laughed. "You just go in and do your best and that's it." A loyal Warrnambool contingent is expected to make the trip to support the 22-year-old. IN OTHER NEWS: Agina said both work mates and gym mates would trek to the city. "I won't be alone and there should be a good crowd," he said. "Rudy (Ryan) will be in my corner as well." Agina's bout is one of nine fights on the card. Kane Watts will battle Daniel Russell World Boxing Association Oceania Cruiserweight Title in the main event, while Kris Terzievski and Waikato Falefehi will compete in the penultimate event of the night. The event will be available for pay per view purchase on Fite TV. The first fight will kick off at 7pm. Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/ccf1082e-7890-44e6-a5e7-be9e39438239.jpg/r0_147_5107_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg