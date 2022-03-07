news, latest-news,

UPDATE, Monday, 7.55am: A 14-year-old Hamilton girl is in police custody charged with theft after the public was warned chroming led to her being violent. On Thursday last week police made a public plea for members of the Hamilton community to be aware the girl was stealing deodorant and chroming in the city centre most days, which led to violent outbursts. Police reported that the girl had become extremely aggressive and had spat at police memebrs in their dealings with her multiple times each day during last week Members of the public were warned not to approach the girl because of her violent outbursts. The youth was arrested on Sunday and charged with stealing deodorant and an energy drink from an Aldi supermarket. Shopkeepers were warned last week to be on the lookout for the girl as she was reported to have no money and be stealing items. The girl was arrested on Sunday, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody overnight to appear in a court on Monday for a bail/remand hearing. Last Thursday: Hamilton shop owners are being warned about a 14-year-old girl with dyed red hair stealing deodorant and chroming. A police spokesman said the girl, who had recently moved to Hamilton, became aggressive after she had been chroming - inhaling deodorant or other household chemicals to get high. He said shopkeepers who had deodorant stolen in the past couple of weeks were requested to report those thefts to the Hamilton police station on 5551 9100. "She doesn't have any money and has been going into shops, such as local supermarkets, and stealing deodorant," he said. "We are trying to get the stores to come forward and report those theft. We also want to make shopkeepers to aware that these thefts are happening in an attempt to prevent them." This week the girl was seen in central Hamilton during the day wearing a pink dressing gown and pyjamas. "We are having to deal with this vulnerable young person multiple times every day," the spokesman said. "She's often in front of the library. We are very concerned for her welfare. "Residents have been doing the right thing and calling us. "We are warning members of the public not to approach the girl because if she has been chroming she becomes very aggressive. "The chroming triggers a violent unpredictable mood, usually in the middle of the day. "She has been extremely difficult for us to deal with and spat at police when she's been chroming. "We're just warning people to stay clear and for shopkeepers to be aware and report thefts."

