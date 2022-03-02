news, latest-news,

Alex Ross wants his driving to do the talking. With a string of success in the years since his 2018 debut, the former Australian and Victorian wingless sprint car champion and current Chariots of Thunder champion's ability is undeniable. It's these results that drive Ross to work for his success. But it can also be a catch-22 for the 24-year-old. "Yes, I strive to try to get there again but then if you have a bad weekend, it sort of bums you out," he said. "Because you know you can do it. You try not to, but you do put pressure on yourself." The Warrnambool driver is gearing up for a return to the Australian Wingless Sprint Championships. It'll be the first time Ross contests the event since his title win at Premier Speedway in 2019. Racing at South Australia's Murray Bridge from Thursday to Saturday, Ross is confident he'll be in contention for this year's title. "I've got a bit of confidence heading in to it," he said. "I got third at the Victorian title a month ago. "We'd been fast but probably hadn't been able to put a night together. We made a lot of good progress out of that race." Ross never got the chance to defend his 2019 title, unable to get to Kalgoorlie in Western Australia in 2020 due to costs before the 2021 championships were cancelled due to COVID-19. With a strong field of 82 drivers expected at Murray Bridge, Ross is looking forward to the chance to test himself against the best. "There will be a lot of cars there so it gives you a good gauge on where you're at with your racing," he said. "This class is so even across the board. You can't do much to the cars performance-wise, so it's whoever is on their game with the set up and driver. If you can get both right, you're in with a good chance of winning." A carpenter by trade, Ross has appeared in about four shows this year as he juggles his own house build. His last race at Murray Bridge in 2021 saw a lead in the 60 Lapper event evaporate following a mechanical failure. Taking it week-by-week, Ross said while more time in the car was always ideal, he likened it more to riding a bike; "no-one forgets how to ride a bike". "Not saying you're going to be straight at the top of your game but I've got confidence, I've won the title before and done a few shows now," he said. With ambition to eventually move into winged sprint car racing, Ross is steadfast not to put any pressure on himself. "If you can have fun, the results work for themselves," he said. "I'm hoping my ability can be shown and I can build some support along the way. I'm just trying to be who I am." IN OTHER NEWS: Listen to our new series The Folkie Podcast, only on Spotify. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/981ab15f-331c-4eed-94a2-2e73507f2f26.jpg/r0_349_4803_3063_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg