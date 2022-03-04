news, latest-news,

LIKE many in the arts industry, Portland-born Yorta Yorta and Gunditjmara musician Isaiah Firebrace had to find ways to "stay afloat" during the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the unprecedented events of 2020, the X Factor winner finished a national tour with his band which included 50 shows and workshops with remote and regional communities across Australia. When touring at venues was a no-go, Firebrace reverted to the online world. "It was weird because I got to perform in those breaks, but then it was back to lockdown (in Victoria) and doing things online," he said. Firebrace said the state government's funding for small businesses helped to keep him afloat. "There was a lot of opportunity in the workshop sector. Because of the pandemic, instead of going to the communities and schools in person I could do them online on Zoom calls, so I was still able to do that part of my job and thankfully get paid for it," he said. "I did stay afloat, but mentally and knowing what was going on in the world, and not being face-to-face with people, was 100 per cent not nice." During the lockdowns, Firebrace lived with his managers. "I didn't have any family around so it was very hard for me," he said. "I kind of felt like I had to move out because I was getting a bit too overwhelmed and anxious and that I needed my own space at that time because it was hectic. I didn't really want to be locked up in a house with my managers hearing about work and everything - I wanted to be a bit free." Firebrace didn't see his family for months. "It was very hard so I'm just glad it's over," he said. "I honestly had to see friends or I would have gone insane - and I'm not even joking about that. It was crazy and being someone who is so social and free, I love coming up to my hometown (Echuca), I need my family. There were a lot of struggles for sure." When Victoria emerged out of lockdown in early-October, Firebrace was finally able to spend time with his father in Echuca and mother in Portland. Firebrace was born at Portland District Health but only lived in the town for the first year or two of his life. "I was born there, but when my mum and dad divorced, mum went to Tasmania so I had to go with my dad to live in Echuca so that's where I grew up," he said. "All of my mum's family - my nan - lives in Portland and my mum's there now so I'm always down there. "I love it down there. I don't have any memories (from being born there) but I've been starting to make memories down in Portland ever since I reconnected with my mum when I was 12." Firebrace's last trip to Warrnambool and Portland was when the lockdowns ended. "When I go down to Portland if it's a sunny day, my sisters and I love to go to Warrnambool for a trip," he said. "We love just taking that hour drive to Warrnambool. Portland's a bit smaller so sometimes when we're getting a bit bored there we go to Warrnambool for the day. I love all that coast, Port Fairy, Heywood, Portland, Warrnambool, all of that area is so nice. "I love the beach - there's something about the ocean with me. Not only am I a Scorpio, a water sign, but I was born at Portland hospital right near the beach. Just always having that ocean connection is something so important to me. I love it. It just makes me feel like I'm home, which is interesting because I come up to Echuca and it's a completely different landscape. "You've got the river, and it's different, the two parts of the world that I'm from, but I love Portland and I've got a huge support system there - I've got a huge family and I know the town really support me and my music." Firebrace spoke to The Standard from Echuca, where he'd made an unexpected trip to drop off his brother who joined him on the Gold Coast for Eurovision Australia Decides 2022 over the past weekend. This wasn't Firebrace's first time having a brush with the European song contest - just a year after winning the eighth season of The X Factor Australia in 2016, he represented Australia in Eurovision, placing ninth. This time around, in the decider, he was joined by Australian pop singer and songwriter Evie Irie. The pair only met a year ago. "It was interesting working with someone because it was the first time I had collaborated with another artist so that was a whole new experience for me and my team working where you've got different personalities," he said. "It did get a little bit intense at some points." Firebrace said he went into the decider not to win, but to "just have fun". "I felt like I was there as a guest performance because I had already done it and I know all the stage and production team there," he said. "I really wanted to see someone else take that opportunity and smash it, and they did, Sheldon (Riley) took it out and he really did deserve it." Firebrace took the opportunity to promote his new song, When I'm With You. "We had so much fun at the afterparty, it was just awesome to be around the artists, some familiar faces," he said. "We did what every other artist does in the studio - you just hang out and chill in the studio and talk a bit about music and get to know each other a bit then we just got into writing the song and it just kind of clicked and felt that it was really strong. It came about organically. "It was meant to be a solo song but when I got (Irie) to sing the first verse, I liked it and looked at her and said this actually sounds really cool. I said to her you should lead with your verse at the start. It organically became this duet, people heard the song and said you need to release it, so it just kept growing then the opportunity came up with Australia Decides." Firebrace is performing in Warrnambool and Portland next week and is also conducting workshops. He plays the Lighthouse Theatre on Wednesday at 8pm and Portland Civic Hall on Thursday at 7.30pm. The workshops are open for anyone to attend to hear his story and perform with him. "I can't believe the show is so soon because I've been so busy with Eurovision and stuff, I'm resting in my home town then I've got these shows coming up as well," he said. "It's pretty busy right now but I'm so keen to be in Warrnambool." His performances will be a mix of his earlier releases and a few unreleased songs. "I want to take people kind of on a journey of the story of myself and it's like the soundtrack of my life woven into my story," Firebrace said. "I'm going to be performing some songs that mean a lot to me from when I was a child and songs that I grew up listening to with a backstory to it, tying in the X Factor. "I wanted these shows to be a little more intimate. My shows are very high energy. I want people up dancing and walking out of there feeling so alive. I give a lot in my performances and I just want people to enjoy it and enjoy live music again. It's been a few years of not being able to get out and see live music. If I can be there and give people a good night, I'm really looking forward to that. I feel like people are going to be pretty surprised with the way the show will turn out."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/3f56052d-99bd-4b54-9dd7-409be8cadb54.png/r0_0_987_558_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg