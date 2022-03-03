Bias on Bowls: First grand final spots locked in

news, latest-news,

Koroit Orange has booked its spot in the Western District Playing Area's midweek pennant division one grand final after claiming victory over Warrnambool Gold. Koroit Orange performed well, winning two rinks and 87 shots to Warrnambool Gold's 55. In the elimination final, last year's premiers, Timboon Maroon, defeated City Diamonds to keep its chances of going back-to-back alive. Lawn Green booked a berth in the division two grand final. Port Green, who climbed into fourth place last week, found City Pearls too strong in the elimination. In division three, Terang Red won both rinks against top side City Emeralds. With City Opals too strong for Lawn Red in the elimination final, it will be an all City preliminary final next Tuesday. Top side City Jade prevailed over clubmates City Zircon in division four, with Port Fairy Blue winning the elimination final over Terang Green. Preliminary final venues Div 1: Warrnambool Gold v Timboon Maroon at City. Div 2: Warrnambool Blue v City Pearls at Koroit. Div 3: City Emeralds v City Opals at City. Div 4: City Zircon v Port Fairy Blue at Dennington. The final round of pennant brought some interesting results, and seven of the 10 clubs in the playing area will contest finals this weekend. Timboon Gold got the points, with a close win on its home turf over Warrnambool Gold, but fell two points short of making the final four. Warrnambool Blue won two rinks over Dunkeld, who will be hoping for an improved result this week in their semi-final against City Gold. In division two, City White suffered its first loss for the season, with Koroit White defeating them by four shots. City Blue was ousted from the four with its loss to Lawn Red, making room for Timboon Maroon, who will play Warrnambool Red in the elimination final this week. Division three top team, City Green, had a pleasing win over Koroit Green, but second-placed Warrnambool White went down to City Maroon by three shots. There was great excitement down at Pertobe Road last Saturday night, with Lawn Gold grabbing the fourth finals berth with its win over Dennington Thunder. In division four, the battle for the remaining place in the four between Port Green and Terang Blue at Port Fairy was won by the home team, who will meet Lawn Green this week at Koroit. The other semi-final features City Orange and City Black, who have been at the top of the ladder for most of the season. City Purple had a convincing win over Port Purple to climb into fourth spot in division five. Dunkeld Blue and Dennington Titans, who have been the top two sides all season, will meet at Port Fairy this weekend. Semi-final venues Div.1: Dunkeld Blue v City Gold at Mortlake. Elimination final: Warrnambool Gold v City Red at Mortlake. Div 2: City White v Dton Mariners at Port Fairy. Elimination final: Wbool Red v Timboon Maroon at Dton. Div 3: City Green v Wbool White at Port Fairy. Elimination final: City Brown v Lawn Gold at Koroit. Div 4: City Orange v City Black at City. Elimination final: Lawn Green v Port Fairy Green at Koroit. Div 5: Dunkeld White v Dton Titans at Port Fairy. Elimination final: Wbool Maroon v City Purple at Dton. Last weekend at Warrnambool, Dennington's Gayle Swanson was defeated by Sue Kerr, of Colac Central, 25-23, in the grand final. Gayle made a great comeback, as Sue had a sizeable lead but was finding it difficult to win the vital 25th shot. Neil Crisp lost 25-21 to Richard Martin of Hamilton, with the grand final being won by Peter Inglis of Simpson. The City combination of Pauline Burleigh, Julie Dosser, Caseylee Sheehan and Moira Cooknell took out the title in the Women's Fours, with two convincing wins, and will travel to Bendigo to represent the West Coast Region at the State Championships. This Sunday, Portland RSL will host the regional finals of the pairs events. The Western District will be represented by George and Jacinta Marney in the Mixed Pairs, Koroit's Les Johnson and Wayne Cooper, Sheridan Barling and Gayle Swanson from Dennington. Gayle has had an exceptional season in state events, winning the singles, pairs, triples and Champion of Champions in our playing area.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/6f0a135e-9162-4d00-a74c-c58972051a29.jpg/r0_562_2331_1879_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg