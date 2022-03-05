Bells Garden Centre

Bells Garden Centre has been a Warrnambool family business since 1964, when it was started by Karen Eggers' father, Don Bell in the original location of Verdon Street. The business opened on Coghlans Road in 2010, enabling the business to provide a wider variety of landscaping products, and introduce garden power equipment and a large range of pots and garden décor. Bells Garden Centre has dedicated and experienced staff in the workshop and sales, and the workshop boats technicians with a total of almost 100 years experience in the trade, specialising in the repair of outdoor power products such as chainsaws and lawnmowers. Customer service is a high priority within the business, which provides information about machines to help people make the right choice. As a specialist supplier of power products, it's important that power tools aren't sold to customers in a box for them to assemble. For this reason, they are all assembled in the workshop, fuelled, oiled and test run before delivery, at no extra charge. With trends heading in the direction of battery-powered garden care equipment, Greenworks, one of the world's largest manufacturers of battery-powered garden equipment and hand tools, is available in store. The range will be extended shortly to include battery-operated zero turn riders and all terrain farm utility vehicles. There is also a domestic and a professional range of equipment available in the battery-operated machine range. Bells Garden Centre is also service and warranty agent, with a large range of spare parts available for all the brands it sells. Brands such as Briggs & Stratton, Cub Cadet, Victa, Rover, Supaswift, Echo, Shindaiwa and Greenworks are just some of the product suppliers available in store. The range of landscaping and gardening supplies such as sand, soil, decorative rocks and firewood is one of the largest in the South West. Bells Garden Centre has a modern fleet of delivery trucks to deliver products to customers, or goods can be collected from the yard. There is a huge range of garden pots in stone, cement, or lightweight styles, in various colours and sizes. The selection of garden décor is constantly growing, and includes, birdbaths, fountains, seats and windmills.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aXbQqPFQZXxqQVWT4Cngtq/31d07e23-fad5-4361-ad2e-294a09c82aa2.jpeg/r0_784_3476_2748_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Bells Garden Centre is helping your garden grow

MEET THE TEAM: (Left to right) Aaron Williams, Diane Henriksen, Mathew Rylance and Carl Eggers. Photo: Supplied Bells Garden Centre has been a Warrnambool family business since 1964, when it was started by Karen Eggers' father, Don Bell in the original location of Verdon Street.

The business opened on Coghlans Road in 2010, enabling the business to provide a wider variety of landscaping products, and introduce garden power equipment and a large range of pots and garden décor. Bells Garden Centre has dedicated and experienced staff in the workshop and sales, and the workshop boats technicians with a total of almost 100 years experience in the trade, specialising in the repair of outdoor power products such as chainsaws and lawnmowers. Customer service is a high priority within the business, which provides information about machines to help people make the right choice.

The workshop boats technicians with a total of almost 100 years experience in the trade As a specialist supplier of power products, it's important that power tools aren't sold to customers in a box for them to assemble. For this reason, they are all assembled in the workshop, fuelled, oiled and test run before delivery, at no extra charge.

With trends heading in the direction of battery-powered garden care equipment, Greenworks, one of the world's largest manufacturers of battery-powered garden equipment and hand tools, is available in store.

The range will be extended shortly to include battery-operated zero turn riders and all terrain farm utility vehicles. There is also a domestic and a professional range of equipment available in the battery-operated machine range.

Bells Garden Centre is also service and warranty agent, with a large range of spare parts available for all the brands it sells.

Brands such as Briggs & Stratton, Cub Cadet, Victa, Rover, Supaswift, Echo, Shindaiwa and Greenworks are just some of the product suppliers available in store. The range of landscaping and gardening supplies such as sand, soil, decorative rocks and firewood is one of the largest in the South West.

Bells Garden Centre has a modern fleet of delivery trucks to deliver products to customers, or goods can be collected from the yard.

There is a huge range of garden pots in stone, cement, or lightweight styles, in various colours and sizes.

The selection of garden décor is constantly growing, and includes, birdbaths, fountains, seats and windmills. SHARE