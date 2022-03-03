news, latest-news,

Regina Cassidy never imagined she'd complete her first-ever triathlon within a year of the birth of her first child. A troublesome delivery in April last year, where Herbert was born 10 weeks premature, was followed by an extended stay at the Royal Children's Hospital for mother and son. "I had pretty low self-confidence not knowing whether I'd be able to get back into sport," Cassidy said. "I spent a lot of time in the hospital not moving around." Returning home, the 29-year-old started a search for a way back into her pastime; running. It was through friends Cassidy first heard about the friendly nature of the Warrnambool Triathlon Club. "They said the club was super accommodating, that there was different levels, so I thought it was something I could get back into slowly," she said. "When I first started, I said 'I might be slow, I don't really know about this' but they were so supportive of me coming back into fitness post having a baby." While running was nothing new for the St Patrick's Primary School teacher, learning to tackle the swimming and cycling legs was another story. Finding out the club offered free swimming sessions at the pool also came as a surprise. "I hadn't really been a swimmer so I went along and gradually improved," she said. "Then they had some outdoor sessions at the beach so I practiced that and got more confident." Borrowing a friend's bike for her first few triathlons, before receiving her own at Christmas, Cassidy has gone on to feature in all of the club's calendar events. Her first season will conclude on Sunday with the running of the Killarney Super Tri. The day will double as an International Women's Day celebration to acknowledge and promote the contribution of its female members, something Cassidy has seen first-hand since stepping foot in the club. "My first time, I was really unsure where to put my bike or what I needed to do," she said. "But straight away the other women included me and welcomed me and showed me what to do." Encouraged to keep practicing and attending training events, Cassidy's confidence has returned in spades as she ticks off more of her goals. "I didn't know if I'd get back to the level of running I had previously," she said. "I had a goal, I challenged myself that if I could run a marathon by the time (Herbert) turned one that would be amazing, and I ran one in Port Fairy (last month). "I was just so proud I could do it, and the same with the tri club stuff; I was proud just to do a triathlon. I wasn't going for amazing times or personal bests, I just wanted to say I did one." Now Cassidy looks forward to finishing every event, especially with a strong support team, including husband Brady, pushing her on. "My husband and son on the side lines is a real confidence booster," she said. "Seeing their faces and how proud they are, it gives you that extra zest to finish strong." While aiming to fit in some type of training each day, Cassidy said it was imperative not to put too much pressure on herself. "If I miss some, completely fine," she said. "You do what you can do and if you've had a bad sleep or bad day, just don't go. Do what's manageable and enjoyable." With a full season under her belt, the new mum credits a host of positive benefits from her time at the club. "Really out of signing up for the tri club, I got my fitness, my health and my mental health back," she said. "I learnt how to swim and ride a bike and I met heaps of new friends." She encourages anyone with an interest in the sport to "just give it a go". "If you've been hesitant or a little afraid, you don't have to wait until you're at perfect fitness to do it," she said. "It's a journey, something you can start doing and gradually improve on."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/a3570162-4e05-4389-91a5-d74a6b1aeabb.jpg/r145_241_3488_2130_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg