A 300 kilogram safe containing jewellery worth $35,000 has been stolen from an east Warrnambool home. Detective Senior Constable Joe Fisher, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said that a property in Banksia Drive, off Riverview Terrace, was broken into overnight last Thursday night. "Offenders forced entry to the house and after rummaging through parts of the house, locateda large steel safe in a spare bedroom as well as a second smaller metal safe," he said. "The larger safe contained jewellery worth $35,000, including ruby and sapphire rings and earrings, as well as personal documents. "The large safe was locked and we believed more than one person would have been required to remove it. "The safe is short, stocky and weighs about 300kgs. "The offenders have caused damage to parts of the house as they dragged it out. They would have needed a vehicle to transport the safe away." Detective Senior Constable Fisher said it would be extremely difficult to gain access to the safe. He requested that anyone who saw suspicious people or vehicles earlier last week or on Thursday night in the Banksia Street area to contact the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. IN OTHER NEWS: Listen to our new series The Folkie Podcast, only on Spotify. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

