news, latest-news,

Luke Reynolds has never given thought to the idea of leaving Pomborneit Cricket Club. Starting out as a junior in 1991, Reynolds always strived to make himself available to play. Even a move closer to Colac, where he works as a brewer, hasn't deterred Reynolds from making multiple hour-long round trips to his home club each week, passing two other cricket clubs in the process. "Every time I drive in the gate, it feels like home," he said. "It's a great club and I'm proud to represent it every week." With three decades spent as a Bull, it's little surprise Reynolds, 42, will notch up the 400 game milestone for the club on Saturday. He is the fourth player to achieve the feat at Pomborneit, joining the likes of brothers Brian and Ian Boyd and cousin Jimmy Boyd. "The previous milestones, I'd been a bit blasé about," Reynolds said. "But to join those three guys, legends of the club and guys I played cricket with, it really does mean something to me." Growing up in Koallah, a stone's throw away from the club, Reynolds quickly found his way into a senior debut at 14. Winning his first under-16 premiership flag in 1994/95, Reynolds had to wait over two decades for another taste of success. It was his next flags, the 2018/19 and 2020/21 division one premierships, that rate as his greatest on-field achievements. But those accolades were never the sole reason Reynolds played, the social side of the game more of a focus these days. "I just love training nights and being there with mates," he said. Further energising Reynolds is his off-field pursuits around the club, his dedication to his roles as secretary and junior coach a true testament to his character. He admits the two years he spent off the committee were largely an unenjoyable experience. "It was something I'd always enjoyed and been interested in, the running of the club and having a say," he said. Though the exterior face of the club has evolved over of years Reynolds believes the essence of it has never wavered. With wife Debra, sons Gavin and Joshua and daughter Emily all playing at the club, Reynolds said its focus on families was its greatest strength. Proud of the direction the club has moved in recent years, with a strong focus in growing its junior and women's programs, Reynolds is excited by what the future holds for the Bulls fateful. Reynolds said he has no plans to retire any time soon, his next goal being to play more cricket alongside his family. "I played a a couple games in division two with Gavin," he said. "But it's a definite goal of mine to play as much cricket with the two boys as I can."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/3f15b68a-aac6-4a27-9497-c6f2f231ee69.jpg/r0_108_3438_2050_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg