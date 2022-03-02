news, latest-news,

AN array of unique sports cars took a pit stop in Port Fairy this week. The Victorian Morgan Owners Group (VICMOG) members visited the Bellarine Peninsula and Great Ocean Road for its annual four-day run. The group had overnight stays in Torquay, Port Fairy and Ballarat during their scenic coastal drive. Motorists visited Port Fairy on Tuesday and Wednesday, exploring the sites of the seaside town. Twenty-one cars were in the convoy with several Morgan vehicle owners joining in from Barwon Heads. VICMOG president Bill Emerson said the four-day run was held to "get out of COVID". "It's something we've been planning for the past two years," he told The Standard. "It was to enjoy the drive on the Great Ocean Road through Port Campbell, Warrnambool and Port Fairy. "We had a look around Port Fairy, we had a marvellous dinner at Conlan's Wine Store last night, booking it out. "My wife enjoyed the shopping in Port Fairy. "We drove onto Daylesford before we're making our way back home to Melbourne."

