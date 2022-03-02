news, latest-news, sport, karting, cobden

The opening round of the Victorian Country Series Go Karts kick off in Cobden this weekend, with more than 184 karts to travel to the South West Kart Club. The series - which has six rounds in total across the south-west - is free for spectators to come along and check out all the action. Participants are split into 14 classes with drivers between seven and 80 years of age. South West Kart Club secretary and series coordinator Liza Fahey said there was plenty of anticipation ahead of the weekend. IN OTHER NEWS: "We're really excited to have it back and for people from the south-west it'll be great to catch up who haven't seen each other for a while," she said. "The thing with country series is, it's for everybody, whether you're a single guy racing or a family team, we cater for everybody, not just for high level races." Fahey said it was the perfect event for families and urged anyone with an interest to come along. "This is the first of six rounds and it's got that great country atmosphere, everyone helps each other - anyone coming along can get up close and ask questions," she said. Saturday will see drivers having a number of practice rounds and then qualifying by the end of the day, with Sunday to be race day with two heats and a final. Winning drivers receive trophies for the round and those who compete in all rounds of the country series have a chance to win the overall trophy. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

