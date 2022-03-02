news, latest-news,

A 17-year-old Hamilton youth is back in police custody after stealing two televisions from the address where he was bailed to live. The youth, who turns 18 years old in 14 days' time, appeared in a court last week and was again released on bail with strict conditions. He had been charged with the theft of three cars, thefts from vehicles, burglary, theft and breaching bail. The youth was bailed to live at a Hamilton address, but at the weekend the occupants went away. Police allege two offenders came to the home and the youth helped them carry away two televisions. The theft happened on Sunday night, was reported to police on Monday and the youth was arrested on Tuesday at 9pm. He was transported to the Hamilton Base Hospital for observation and assessment after it was believed he had ingested illicit drugs. The youth was released back into police custody at 3am Wednesday morning and is in the Hamilton police station cells waiting to go to a court for a bail/remand hearing. Police will oppose bail, claiming the youth, who has allegedly been involved in a series of offences in recent weeks, is an unacceptable risk of continuing to offend. Officers are very keen for the youth to celebrate his birthday in a fortnight as turning 18 will have a significant impact on his ability to get bail. Until a child turns 18, a court must consider the rehabilitation of the youth as the key factor, but protection of the community plays a far greater role after someone becomes an adult.

