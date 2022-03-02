While there's no shortage of attractions in Hamilton, it's the town's rich source of cultural gems that has many people coming back for more time and time again. If art takes your fancy, try the free Hamilton Art Trail, which leads curious wanderers to striking sculptures and street art. Hamilton Gallery is always a wealth of interesting events and exhibitions, including some upcoming beauties this March to celebrate its 60th anniversary. Architecture enthusiasts will delight in some of the grand churches that are scattered within the CBD. Museum and history buffs should make a point of visiting the Sir Reginald Ansett Transport Museum, which houses an impressive amount of memorabilia from the airline's bygone era. Prefer something with a bit more pizzazz? Hamilton Performing Arts Centre has an impressive line-up of music, drama and comedy in store, kicking off tonight with the Melbourne International Comedy Festival's Outta Town show and continuing with a bumper autumn of performances. There's bound to be something that'll tickle your fancy.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aXbQqPFQZXxqQVWT4Cngtq/b47844e5-602c-4a8d-ba85-c5bbf36b26b2.jpg/r0_220_5360_3248_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Tap into your inner culture vulture

