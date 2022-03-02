news, latest-news,

Five occupants of a house in north Warrnambool's Boston Drive were able to escape a fire overnight. Warrnambool police Sergeant Dave McDonald said the alarm was raised just before 2am. He said it was believed that the fire was caused by an electrical or charging fault in a front room. Flames took hold, burnt a couch and then headed into the roof. "The five occupants, a couple in their 40s and three boys aged 20, 17 and 11 were able to flee the flames," Sergeant McDonald said. "A smoke alarm woke the man and he found the couch in the front room on fire. "By the time he got an extinguisher, the fire had gone into the roof and the family evacuated and contacted emergency services." Sergeant McDonald said the flames also shattered front windows, with oxygen further fueling the blaze. "Fire Rescue Victoria firefighters and Ambulance Victoria paramedics attended the scene," he said. "Two occupants were treated for smoke inhalation and transported to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for further assessment and treatment," he said. The home has suffered significant damage.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/59e33add-9b50-4e42-a124-5243c31e5eb4.jpg/r0_348_5184_3277_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg