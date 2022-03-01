news, latest-news, sport, martial arts, warrnambool

Dedication to her craft is taking Emma Macmillan far in the world of martial arts. A stern focus on improvement is keeping the 14-year-old grounded but the grey belt continues to shine at competition level. The Brauer College student dominated at the Australian Jiu Jitsu Championships over the weekend in Melbourne and despite being put into a higher belt category she won her match to become Australian champion in her age and weight bracket. The humble youngster told The Standard she was chuffed to be crowned Australian champion but praised her coach David Gibb for his unrelenting support in the lead up and during the championships. "I feel really good about winning. It was definitely my coach, he helped me a lot to win," she said. "He was very supportive, knew exactly what to do if I was struggling with something, he would take the time out of his day to help me get through it. That's why I'm good." Venturing into martial arts around a decade ago, the Spartan Mixed Martial Arts member said she fell in love with the sport quickly. "My sister joined first but she doesn't do it anymore," she said. "I'm like 'oh, I'll have a go too' and I just instantly thought this is really cool. "I just like the technical aspect of it. I also love the respect. There's a lot of respect in martial arts, especially in Jiu Jitsu. "I don't consider it violent, although it does kind of look like it but it's controlled violence." IN OTHER NEWS: She will now focus on an international competition set to be held in Melbourne at some stage this year. David Gibb, her coach at Spartan Mixed Martial Arts in Warrnambool said she was a talent on the rise who worked incredibly hard. "We're very proud, Emma won the state titles last year and this competition was meant to be in October but it was postponed due to COVID," he said. "She went up there and smashed it. She trains a lot. That's the key, she always turns up and she's just recently started doing adult classes as well. "And that's helped her improve a lot, wrestling with better people and people that are stronger."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/543c9d71-4ad7-49f1-a6c0-df58471f6fd8.jpg/r0_224_4416_2719_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg