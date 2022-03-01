news, latest-news,

Tyrendarra and Stawell will join a newly-expanded eight-club Western Victoria Female Football League's women's competition in 2022. Stawell re-joins the competition after last featuring in 2018, with Steve Barnett at the helm of the new-look Warriors side, while the Darras will field its first-ever women's team under inaugural coach Glenn Kane. League administrator Michael Farrow welcomed the two teams into the competition, adding it was a fantastic opportunity to bolster women's football ranks in the south-west. "We're excited to get the season started," he said. "All the teams are training and everyone is getting their numbers together." The league released its 2022 season fixture on Tuesday, with round one pencilled in for Sunday, April 3. The 14-round competition will run through to July 17 before a three-week finals series gets underway. This year's premiers will be determined in a grand final set for August 7. No games will be played on Easter Sunday, while a league-wide bye will occur on July 3. Returning for its second season in the competition, Warrnambool welcomes Hamilton Kangaroos to the newly redeveloped Reid Oval in round one. The Blues are looking to add to the two games it won last year under returning coach Clare Tilley. South Warrnambool, who finished last season second on the ladder, will again be considered a strong force in the competition. The Roosters welcomed new coach John Marshall earlier this year. Warrnambool football fans will have to wait until round seven for a cross-town derby between the Blues and Roosters, the latter set to host the clash at Friendly Societies Park on May 22. Though no premier was crowned in 2021, ladder leaders Portland went through the year undefeated. It will open the season with an away game at Horsham. The league has also released its junior girls fixture, while Farrow said the proposed under-14 competition would go ahead at a later date in a shorter season format.

