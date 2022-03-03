news, latest-news,

It's national pet adoption month and one city store is asking residents to help relieve shelters of a growing number of cats, large dogs and bonded pairs. PETstock Warrnambool manager Kerryn Taylor said as part of an annual initiative the shop would be hosting an adoption extravaganza in partnership with RSPCA on March 19, from 10am-2pm. "We have cats up for adoption all month but this will be just for the one day," she said. "We have PETstock Assist which has helped out with 12,600 adoptions so we do contribute a lot and we also have treats around the store which also help out the charity with adoptions and the feeding of animals in care." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Taylor said three cats were adopted from the store in the past week. "The more we can adopt out to loving families the better the RSPCA and that are because there are just too many which are euthanised," she said. "There are more adoptions now than during lockdown because people can get out and actually meet the pets. We didn't have any animals in store for a while during the pandemic. "There probably is going to be an influx of animals because everybody is going back to work and they don't have the time for the animals and that's where we hope we can help out - instead of purchasing a little kitten or puppy, adopt one that's older." Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/2ccb6954-b483-4268-be17-a66fe302fef2.jpg/r0_234_4608_2838_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg