Zac Timms will carry on the family name at Russells Creek this season. With his father Peter stepping down from the senior coaching role at the end of the 2021 season, the focus now shifts to the younger Timms, who continues his own playing journey at the Creekers. Timms, 20, said he was looking forward to stringing together another solid run in 2022, having featured in all 13 of the Creekers' senior games last year. Playing at a senior level in some capacity since 2017, firstly with South Rovers, the cabinet maker is comfortable going up against older, harder bodies within the Warrnambool and District football competition. "I've always involved with the older boys; when I was in under-14s I was training with the 18s and when I was in 18s, I was with the seniors," he said. "The jump for me wasn't that big and when I got to the senior level I felt comfortable already which was really helpful." The running midfielder's early pre-season efforts have focused largely around fitness as he eyes more opportunity to impact through the centre corridor. "I thought I needed to get fitter so I can go into the midfield and be more explosive," he said. "Just becoming stronger to be able to push off my opponent more." With Dylan Herbertson and Danny Chatfield taking over senior coaching responsibilities at the club this year, Timms is excited to see what the group can do together as it attempts to break a decade-long finals drought. "Danny's got some connections with the newer boys, and Dylan was here last year so we where already comfortable with him," Timms said. "I think it's just what we need." Chatfield, who has previously held senior coaching roles at East Warrnambool and Hawkesdale-Macarthur, said one of his biggest concerns this year was being mindful of the increased mental health impacts circling the game. "It's not about being super aggressive, it's about mentoring and getting the guys fit and ready for round one," he said. "Really two years without footy, it's about blokes being around their mates again." Chatfield said numbers had been strong throughout pre-season, with the club set to play its first practice match against Heywood this weekend. It will be followed by a second pre-season clash at Camperdown on March 19 against Irrewarra-Beeac. The non-playing coach said the scratch matches were a chance to blow out cobwebs and bank up game time. He confirmed Billy McPhee had returned to the club after a season off. Russells Creek play South Rovers in its season opener on April 2.

