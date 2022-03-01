news, latest-news,

Recently poured concrete at the new Reid Oval redevelopment has been ripped up and is being re-laid, but Warrnambool council says the new pavilion is on track to open for the footy season. The Standard was contacted by concerned residents about sections of new concrete having to be redone, but the city said the works would be done at no cost to the council. "Due to inconsistencies with the concrete mix used, some recently laid sections of concrete near the pavilion are being re-laid," the council said. "While an official opening date is yet to be set, the pavilion will be ready for clubs to access by the start of the football season." The long-awaited $11 million revamp is expected to re-establish Reid Oval as the jewel in the city's sporting crown. After the installation of the drainage and irrigation system, grass has been laid at the training ground at the northern end of the facility. "The technique used is called 'sprigging' where grass sods are broken down and mixed into a top layer of specialised sand," council said. "This method allows the same grass species to be used as on the main oval, but is significantly cheaper than turf." The species of grass - Santa Ana Couch - is the same grass used at venues such as Adelaide Oval and Ikon Park. "Depending on the autumn weather, the training ground is expected to be ready for use some time during the football season," the council said. The earthworks around the oval have also been finished with a grader smoothing the embankments ahead of grass seeding. "The best time of year to grow grass seed is autumn, so this will be done in the coming weeks," the council said. "Grass seed takes time to grow, so some areas will be fenced off but the area between the new refreshments booth at the southern end of the existing grandstand, through to the new pavilion, will have instant grass laid so it is ready for foot traffic." At the same time as the earthworks, the main scoreboard was moved so that the new light tower didn't obscure it's view from the pavilion. "The cricket nets are all but finished," the council said. "The nets feature retractable soft netting in between the pitches which can be pulled out of the way to create one large space." The wicket crease line marking is still to be done.

