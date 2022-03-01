news, latest-news,

A traditional Aboriginal piece by Peek Whurrong Elder Uncle Rob Lowe Senior has found a home at Warrnambool RSL. Uncle Lowe handed over a message stick to the RSL (Returned and Services League) in front of actor Tom Molyneux, the descendant of Gunditjmara man Uncle Allan McDonald, one of the first Aboriginal soldiers from Victoria to enlist - he fought at Gallipoli and Beersheba on Tuesday. Uncle Lowe said around 10 years ago he came up with the idea of introducing traditional Aboriginal customs, including making message sticks. He made "small ones" for primary and high school students and organisations, and another one for Warrnambool Art Gallery. "The story relates to here because the last traditional message stick was used on the banks of the Hopkins River," Uncle Lowe said. "When someone was speaking, they picked up the message stick so they were controlling the meeting. "When they put it down, someone else picked it up, so it made everyone else listen to what that person was talking." Uncle Lowe said the story depicted the Angel of Peace looking down and the first board meeting he was invited to. "The footsteps are looking into the future and how we all walk together to the future," he told The Standard. Mr Molyneux was in Warrnambool to perform in The Mission at Lighthouse Theatre Warrnambool (part of the Stardust and The Mission double bill), which told the story of his great-great-uncle. "The ancestors kind of put things in the right place at the right time," he said of being at the handover. "That's what Elders have always told me. "I sort of think this is one of those coincidences, they don't happen by accident."

