Port Fairy Winter Weekends 2022 festival cancelled

PORT Fairy's beloved Winter Weekends festival will not go ahead in 2022. Despite earlier optimism for the event amid the appointment of new director Ali Kavanagh, the event announced it would be taking a pause for 2022. In an online statement on Tuesday, Ms Kavanagh said the festival, which takes place in June and July, would not go ahead. "We're taking some time out to refuel our tanks, reinvigorate our purpose and build our new team of dedicated volunteers and event producers after what's been an intense two years," she said. "We remain committed to continuing the festival in the future. This is just a pause to reset and plan so we can return stronger next year, and ensure the sustainability of our beautiful festival for many years to come. "You'll still see a handful of Port Fairy's most loved community winter events take place to bring some winter warmth and we will continue to support community groups behind the scenes to deliver their annual fundraising event. Keep an eye out on our socials for more information." She described it as as "hibernation" of the event that brings the seaside town to life in its quietest months. "We look forward to coming back brighter in 2023 with a full and feisty program of events." The event struggled through the pandemic, with former director Amy Armstrong forced to cancel a number of instalments last year and ditch the event completely in 2020. The festival has been contacted for comment. RELATED: IN OTHER NEWS:

