A defence barrister says a man who lit his housemate on fire was stupid and foolish but not an attempted murderer. James McQuillan gave his closing addresses in the Warrnambool Supreme Court trial of Portland's Umit Gorgulu on Tuesday. Mr Gorgulu pleaded not guilty last month to the attempted murder of his 47-year-old housemate Kevin Taplin in Hamilton on April 18, 2019. Police alleged he doused the victim in petrol before setting him alight in a moving car. Mr McQuillan said Mr Gorgulu didn't intend to kill or cause serious injuries to the victim, but attempted to stop him from driving on drugs. "Was it a stupid thing to do? Yes," he told the jury. "Was it a foolish thing for him to do? Yes. But did he ignite that petrol intentionally, on purpose, with an intent to kill or seriously injure Mr Taplin? No." Mr McQuillan said there were inconsistencies in the evidence which should put doubt in the minds of the jurors. The court previously heard the pair argued during a road trip from Portland to Hamilton, with Mr Gorgulu throwing his phone out of the vehicle before being left stranded on the highway. They later reunited and Mr Gorgulu threatened Mr Taplin and punched him several times to the head. Prosecutor Ray Gibson QC urged the jury to consider those earlier "acts of violence and threats", which he said occured before the accused man poured a "significant quantity of highly dangerous and volatile fuel all over Mr Taplin's upper body, including his arms, torso, face and mouth". Mr Gorgulu then lit a cigarette lighter, setting Mr Taplin of fire, Mr Gibson said. He said the victim suffered "serious and horrific injuries from which he was lucky to have survived". Mr Gibson asked the jury to question if Mr Gorgulu's behaviour was merely due to him not wanting the victim to drive. "Was this a continuation of violent and threatening behaviour that had gone on before?" he said. "Was this to be seen as payback for losing his phone... and for being left stranded on the highway?" Mr Gibson said that even without the admission of witnesses, which included Mr Gorgulu stating he wanted the victim to burn in hell, the jury could conclude that he had an intention to kill. Judge Mandy Fox will give her final charge this afternoon and on Wednesday morning. The jury will then retire to consider their verdict.

