Peta, in late November last year you took over as the manager of the Hamilton Racing Club. How have things been going since you took over the job? It's been a very busy time. I had my second race meeting in my job as manager on Monday. I'm really enjoying the job. Like any new job there's a lot to learn and get your head around. We've got plenty of new ideas and initiatives for the Hamilton Racing Club going into the future. We'll talk about those plans for the racing club soon, but what was your background to take up the job as the manager at Hamilton Racing Club? I've worked as an events manager for nearly 20 years. My working career began in a few small jobs helping out at horse events while I studied for a law degree at Monash University. I had always had a love for horses since a very young age. I competed in numerous show jumping and equestrian events, and then an opportunity came up to be the events manager for all the horse events for the Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria, in other words the Melbourne Royal Show. Peta, I take it that would have been the perfect job for a person who loved horses, overseeing horse events for the Melbourne Royal Show? Yes. It was great. I started with them back in 2005. It was an exciting job especially when it was coming up to the Melbourne Royal Show. We had the World Cup of show jumping on the main arena one year which was really exciting. There was all different classes of horses from all over Australia. We used to get more then 600 horses competing in events, but over the years the numbers have dropped for various reasons. I suppose the main reason would be there's not that much space there now for horses since they cut the footprint of the show-grounds back. It was a shame to see the old stables taken down but as they say that's progress and change. I used to also oversee the Royal Melbourne Horse Show which was conducted at Werribee Park. It was another big event as there were more then 500 entries. We used to have 44 different breeds of horses which competed over five days. They were amazing events, and for a person who loves being involved with horses, they were really enjoyable. I had the chance to watch some of the best horsemen and women compete in those events, but in 2010 I moved to Hamilton to take up the job as business and events manager at the Hamilton Pastoral and Agricultural Society. Peta, it's a bit of a change in pace from living in inner-Melbourne to Hamilton back in 2010. Have you enjoyed the change? Yes. Hamilton is a lovely place to live. I was very lucky having the job at the Hamilton Pastoral and Agricultural Society as they organise Sheepvention which is a massive event, not only for Hamilton, but for the region. The job gave me the chance to meet truly remarkable people and it meant that I fitted into the local community. The HPAS hosts 100 events at the Hamilton Showgrounds each year including Sheepvention. COVID has impacted on events all over the place and one of those was Sheepvention. We had to cancel the Sheepvention in 2020 which was a real blow and then last year we had a smaller version. Two weeks before Sheepvention in 2021, the Bendigo Sheep and Wool Show had to cancel its event as the state went into lockdown which meant we had to scale back our event. Sheepvention which is on the first Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in August is going ahead this year which is wonderful news for Hamilton and the region. Peta, we mentioned that in late November last year you were appointed as the manager at the Hamilton Racing Club. The club has staged two race meetings under your care. Have there been any other events that the club has overseen in your time in the chair? Yes. We staged the Tabula RASA Music Festival at the racecourse from December 30, 31 and January 1 this year. It was a really hectic time for me as I hadn't been in the job for very long. I had barely put my feet under the table when this event was on. We had 2000 people who booked out the course for the event. The crowd was made up of people in the age group of 18 to 25 years old. It was extremely well run by the organisers who were from Melbourne. There were two stages set up for the event. People had to park their cars well away from where their tents and stages were set up. The whole thing was great not only for the racing club but for the town of Hamilton. The event opened the door for the Hamilton Racing Club to stage more events at our facilities. Is the Hamilton Racing Club in a strong financial position? We're in a healthy position. The club has had a few changes over the last six months with some new committee members who had previously been on the committee coming back on board. Hugh MacDonald has taken over as president again. There's a really good vibe around the place. We're trying to attract a new trainer for our on-course training facilities which had previously been used by Allan Clark, and before him the late Barbara Marshman, and we're getting ready to put a master plan in place for the whole facility. It's really exciting times to be involved with the club. I suppose we've been like a sleeping giant out at the Hamilton Racing Club; we're just starting to get things really rolling as we've got new sponsors on board. We've got our next meeting on Sunday, April 3 which will be a big family day leading into Easter; as part of that day all essential workers will be admitted free to the meeting.

