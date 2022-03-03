news, latest-news,

Your next latte bill is on south-west police as local officers prepare for a community engagement event celebrating International Women's Day. Senior Constable Jazz Kaye, of the Warrnambool police community engagement unit, said members would be stationed at a number of south-west cafes on March 8 to promote this year's International Women's Day (IWD) catchphrase 'Break the Bias'. She said the catchphrase was aimed at "joining together to forge women's equality, and create a world where difference is valued and celebrated". "IWD is a great opportunity to celebrate women in policing, as well as women in our community," Senior Constable Kaye said. "We'll be hosting Coffee with a Cop events across the south-west on Tuesday to increase engagement among police and general community members." Senior Constable Kaye said both men and women were invited to show their support for women and promote a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination. "We hope to engage with any individuals interested in a policing career, as well as those looking to have a conversation with their police about local matters," she said. "Hopefully we can get a good crowd of people who are keen to have a chat over a free cup of coffee." The Coffee with a Cop events will be held from 10am to noon at Warrnambool's Country Life Cafe, Terang Bakery, and a location to be announced in Portland. For more details, contact your local police station. IN OTHER NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/b3b9c81f-cbef-49b2-ac87-0a1775e755ad.jpg/r0_130_4817_2852_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg