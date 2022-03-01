news, latest-news,

UPDATED, Tuesday 3.30pm: A Mount Gambier man charged with stealing firearms in a brazen daylight robbery has been refused bail. Matthew Bukovskis, 36, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday where he made a self-represented, unsuccessful bail application. Police prosecutor Leading Senior Constable Greg Kew said police were concerned for community safety due to the brazenness of the burglary, which took place shortly after noon on January 20. He said police believed there were other people involved in the alleged offending but they remained outstanding. Leading Senior Constable Kew said one of the firearms was pointed in the direction of the victims but it was still unknown if it was Mr Bukovskis or a co-accused. Mr Bukovskis told the court he needed to be released on bail in order to care for his pregnant wife and their daughter, who was recently diagnosed with cystic fibrosis. But magistrate Franz Holzer said the man was charged with significant and serious offences, placing him in a "show compelling reasons point of view from a bail perspective". That means bail is refused unless the applicant can show a "compelling reason" why their detention in custody is not justified. Mr Holzer said the accused man had not reached that threshold and refused bail. Mr Bukovskis will appear in court again at a later date. Earlier: A 36-year-old Mount Gambier man has been extradited to Victoria charged with stealing three guns after confronting residents during a firearms burglary just inside the Victorian border. Forensic evidence led to the identification of the alleged offender, who was arrested last Friday after police executed a search warrant at a Mount Gambier address. They recovered a centrefire rifle, alleged to have been stolen in a burglary at Strathdownie, 16 kilometres east of the SA border, on January 20. The man appeared in a Mount Gambier court on Monday and an extradition application was granted. The man was transferred into the custody of the Western Region Crime Squad officers and will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday for a filing hearing. It's alleged three firearms was stolen in the burglary and one of the firearms was raised by one of two offenders when the resident returned home to find the thieves fleeing. It will be alleged the two offenders had possession of the three firearms and a jemmy bar at that time. One offender waved the jemmy bar at the residents, while a gun was also raised in their direction. The residents reversed their vehicle, fled and reported the burglary to police. Crime scene officers later attended and processed the property, which led to the alleged offend being identified. It's alleged a .22 calibre rifle, a 12 gauge Browning shotgun and the centrefire .222 rifle were stolen, as well as a chainsaw. The man has been charged with the theft of three firearms and the chainsaw, possessing a traffickable quantity of firearms, being a prohibited person in possession of firearms and reckless conduct. He made no comment when interviewed by police. The man is well known by law authorities and has an extensive list of prior convictions, including weapons offences. It is not known if the second offender has been identified. IN OTHER NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/a298ea83-dbc3-4b4a-86d2-cea2a047a649.jpg/r2_124_798_574_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg