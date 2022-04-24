news, latest-news,

A Warrnambool family has thanked generous donors for helping them to purchase Pavlik harnesses for children with hip dysplasia. Heid and Lochie O'Brien decided to raise money and awareness of the condition after they discovered their daughter Rumi had the condition at just six weeks old. The couple was advised Rumi would need to wear a full body harness for three months to give her the best chance of recovery. Rumi is now nine-months-old and no longer has to wear the harness. Her grateful parents want to raise awareness and funds to help other families experiencing what they did. "We found there was little information about this topic online and in the community," Mrs O'Brien said. The couple also found a number of members of the public were confused as to why their infant was wearing a full body harness. When they were given the good news that Rumi was hip healthy, the couple vowed to help other families ensure their children with hip dysplasia are given the best chance of recovery. "We have recently launched a clothing apparel brand for infants and children with and without hip dysplasia, given our struggles with trying to dress her with her harness," Mrs O'Brien said. A percentage of the profits from each sale on the couple's website will be donated to the Warrnambool Paediatricians to help cover the costs of hip wear, such as the Pavlik harness or DBB braces, to other south-west families. The couple is also hosted a Hike 4 Hips fund-raiser in November last year. Participants were asked to walk 50 kilometres over the course of the month. Mrs O'Brien said she was delighted to announce the couple was able to raise more than $2500. She said this would cover the cost of 21 harnesses. The couple plans to continue to raise funds and awareness of the condition. Commonly, this harness is worn for around three months to help treat dysplastic, subluxed or dislocated hips caused by the underdevelopment of hip joints. South West Healthcare paediatrician Dr Christian Fiedler treats 10-15 children in this situation every year. "This donation is a very kind and warm-hearted action that will help families cover the cost of the treatment,'' Dr Fiedler said. A percentage of the profits from the couple's clothing brand will help other families.

