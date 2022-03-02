news, latest-news,

Warrnambool has been singled out as ripe for major investment to create thousands of new jobs out of a booming agriculture sector by bringing manufacturing back to our shores. The National Farmers Federation wants the city to share a $1.4 billion investment it is pushing for to renew regional areas in its bid to turn agriculture into a $100 billion industry by 2030. The federation wants to see new new manufacturing businesses established in places like the south-west, building on the area's already established agriculture industry. But it is not just business and jobs they are focused on. They want social infrastructure to support it such as affordable housing and healthcare facilities. The federation launched its Regional Development Precincts on Tuesday and president Fiona Simson wants to see a government-led strategy to cater for the already growing regional centre. "Our regional centres should be great places to live with affordable housing, social services, amenity and cultural opportunities - on par with that in urban Australia. There must also be career and business opportunities," Ms Simson said. "Places like Mount Gambier and Warrnambool, and surrounding regions, should be globally recognised centres of high-tech agriculture, food processing and manufacturing leading to the creation of thousands of new jobs in the process. "COVID-19 has exposed Australia's reliance on international imports for critical inputs, such as ag-vet products and fertiliser. "Now is the time to invest seriously in the domestic manufacturing capability of our country and it just makes sense for these developments to make their home in regional Australia." The proposal puts the onus on National Cabinet to establish a framework with including local government to develop a plan for 20 regional development precincts including Warrnambool. "Rural local governments are acutely aware of both the challenges their communities face and their potential but are financially constrained by a more-often-than-not small rate base," Ms Simson said. The federation wants state and federal governments to inject more money into council's to help plan for and nurture the future growth of places like Warrnambool. Ms Simson said at least $1.4 billion in new funding was needed to ensure the plan was empowered to come to life and didn't become yet another glossy document gathering dust in a high-rise inner-city office. "The goal is for Australians and Australian business to be no more than 90 minutes from the services they need to thrive personally and financially, and that businesses have access to infrastructure that can get people and goods around the country and around the world," she said. Nearly 30 industry and community representative groups contributed to the proposal. "Agriculture and regional towns and cities are mutually dependent," Ms Simson said. "Agriculture underpins the economy and social fabric of these communities and vice versa, agriculture needs strong, well-equipped towns to provide housing, healthcare and social services for farmers and their workforce."

