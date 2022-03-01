news, latest-news,

A Hamilton man accused of stalking his elderly neighbour and sending her threatening postcards has been refused bail. Phillip Van Os, 68, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for a bail application. The man was arrested at the weekend after he was located in Hamilton's CBD in breach of his bail conditions. He was on bail for five counts of criminal damage after allegedly targeting multiple shops in Hamilton's CBD last month. Police allege he put super glue in a number of door locks, making them inoperable. Targeted businesses included a cafe, hairdressers and real estate. He also allegedly used a permanent marker to graffiti shop fronts. Police allege the criminal damage appeared targeted after having personal interactions with the businesses. He was arrested on February 23, charged with that offending and bailed with explicit instructions not to attend the CBD and abide by a 9pm and 7am curfew. The man is also charged with breaching a Personal Safety Intervention Order (PSIO) and making threats to his elderly neighbour on February 25. Police allege he sent put a postcard in the victim's mailbox, which included threats to kill her. On another occasion he put mail in the victim's letterbox, including an invoice for his optometrist, which was in breach of the PSIO in place to protect his neighbour. And earlier in February, he is accused of knocking loudly on the victim's address before leaving an envelope and leaving. The letter included more threats, which police say left the elderly victim very concerned. Belinda Northey, representing the accused, said a lot of the charges would be disputed. She said Mr Van Os had liver cancer and was not sure how long he would live. She said he had up to $60,000 he was willing to provide as a surety if released on bail. But magistrate Franz Holzer said the man was too great a risk and remanded him in custody to reappear in Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday. The Standard last week reported regional and rural areas account for more than 40 per cent of PSIOs, despite making up just 24 per cent of the state's population.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/3742a207-ffd5-421b-8ffc-b419824bcdb8.jpg/r0_146_5324_3154_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg