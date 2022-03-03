Confident futures begin on the Open Day tour

The Hamilton and Alexandra College

This year, The Hamilton and Alexandra College is celebrating 150 years of providing quality, innovative, independent education, where every student is known, valued and challenged. Over the 150 years, College has measured success by the confident futures of its graduating students. Confident futures take different pathways for all students but the College's well-rounded and challenging approach to education ensures that the graduates leave ready for a future world of study and work. At The Hamilton and Alexandra College 2022 Scholars Assembly, which celebrates academic accomplishments from Year 7 to Year 12, Harrison Hocking, a Class of 2021 graduate from Port Fairy, performed a solo performance titled 'The Concierge', based on The Savoy Hotel in London. Harrison wrote, directed, and designed all elements of his performance and in his final weeks of Year 12, he was rehearsing for over 20 hours per week to refine his solo. This commitment earned Harrison an A+ performance and a place in Top Class for the Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority (VCAA) season. Harrison has also successfully auditioned and been accepted into the Young Australian Broadway Chorus Stage School in the Advanced Theatre. This makes Harrison a 'triple threat' in the arts industry and there is no doubt that he has a confident future ahead. Harrison joined the College community in Year 7 as a day student from Port Fairy, and in Year 12 he was the Berry House Captain, School Prefect and Swimming Captain. This year, he is going to Swinburne University to study Film and Television and is grateful for the support he received at The Hamilton and Alexandra College. "At College, I was supported to try different things and was pushed outside of my comfort zone," he said. "As well as being a leading member of the music and drama community at College, I also represented school in several sports, and enjoyed public speaking and the different leadership opportunities. Principal Dr Andrew Hirst said that Harrison's success on the stage and in the classroom, especially throughout two years of remote learning and Covid-19 lockdowns, shows real determination and maturity. I look forward to watching Harrison's success in the arts over the coming years. "We are a small school, with 500 students split across the Junior and Senior Schools and a vibrant Boarding House community. I see our size as our greatest strength. Students truly have the best of both worlds, living in a regional location with access to extraordinary teachers in world class facilities while learning in small class sizes and receiving individual support for each child's wellbeing and academic needs," said Dr Hirst. The Hamilton and Alexandra College Open Morning is being held on Thursday 10 March from 9.30am. Families are invited to tour the Senior School, Junior School, Boarding House and Equestrian Centre. To find out more, visit hamiltoncollege.vic.edu.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aXbQqPFQZXxqQVWT4Cngtq/60a47ec0-1e27-4c3a-94a6-a7fedca07b28.JPG/r0_96_3984_2347_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg