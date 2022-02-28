Demon ready for second shot at coaching

news, latest-news,

Timboon's Marcus Hickey believes he is well prepared to thrive as a senior coach after a previous stint in the top job. Hickey was announced alongside Ben Newey as the Demons' newest senior playing coaches, taking on the joint role after an outside search for a mentor fell short. The 30-year-old said his previous experience coaching the Demons in 2019 put him in good stead to take up the challenge again. "I'm a lot more confident in myself this time around," Hickey said. "I probably got thrown off the deep end in 2019. Like anyone second time around, they know a lot more and I'm confident I can do the job well with Ben by side." The idea of sharing the load with Newey also eased any doubt Hickey felt about taking on the gig. "These days I think it's good to have two people and two sets of eyes," he said. "If you can bring two aspects to it, it's a positive. Ben's a people person and can get around, do one-on-one things with the guys, whereas I might talk to the group and take trainings." Hickey sits on 197 games heading into the season, his impending 200 game-milestone a long time coming for the ruck man. "I thought I was going to get it three years ago and didn't," he said, referencing the impact of COVID-19 disruptions. But the frustrating year of stop-start football last season was also one of reflection for many players, according to the big man. "I think guys realised there is more to footy than just a game of footy," he said. "That the off-field stuff is just as important. At the end of the day, footy at Timboon is a whole community, not just the senior footy team so we're just happy to be back and moving forward in a positive direction." Winning just two games last year under previous coach Dennis Hobbs, Hickey said the ultimate goal this season was to be competitive. He said he and Newey would be out to give more opportunity to junior talent. "We're under no illusion we're going to focus on junior development a little bit," he said. "When you're a little undermanned it's a good opportunity to play the young guys."

