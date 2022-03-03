Listening to the experts

Tim Rayner Audiology

Today is World Hearing Day, with the theme for this year's event "To hear for life, listen with care". Local audiology team Tim Rayner Audiology is involved in World Hearing Day, which is organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The program advocates and educates people on the issues regarding hearing loss in healthcare. There is no doubt the world we live in has become busier and noisier. We have exposure to noise in industry, in our workplace, on our farms, with recreational activities such as shooting and speedway, and life in general. The goal should be to look after the hearing we have rather than fitting of hearing aids when we lose it. Laws came into place in Victoria in 1979 that implemented hearing protection in workplaces. Initially it was not successful, but nowadays, four decades later, most workplaces have significant hearing protection policies in place. It is important to realise that not all hearing protection is the same. Australian standards have been set to rate hearing protection for different purposes. Workplaces with significant noise requires a Class 5 hearing protector and general every day home workshops, and garden maintenance would require a Class 4 hearing protector (muffs or plugs). Audiologists are very well-placed to continue the advocacy for hearing health care and set standards for professional care of clients. Recently Tim Rayner was involved with the establishment of Audiology Australia's National Competency Standards for Audiologists. Audiology Australia's three- year project has become the standard for Audiologists not only in Australia, but worldwide as leading example of excellence by the Ida Institute in Denmark. World Hearing Day also focuses on access to services for all people, across all locations, not only in Australia hroughout the world. The team at Tim Rayner Audiology are a Victorian Cochlear Implant Program Partner in 2022. This will allow cochlear implant recipients to access required services across Western Victoria, rather than travelling to Melbourne. This new and exciting program continues to demonstrate Tim Rayner Audiology's commitment to Western Victoria.

WISE WORDS: The message for World Hearing Day 2022 is clear: "To hear for life, listen with care". Photo: Shutterstock

