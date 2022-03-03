Hearing Australia

At Hearing Australia, we make hearing easy for everyone and that's a promise. For Rachel, a music teacher, it was the way her audiologist Kristen was in tune with her life from the very beginning that made her hearing easy. "Kristen's bright and cheery personality took the stress out of the situation. She was so clear, calm and enthusiastic to search for a solution for me," Rachel said of her initial hearing assessment and fitting. She added that Hearing Australia makes her "feel safe and secure". For Kristen, audiologist and fellow musician, that's music to her ears. "As a musician, your hearing is a big deal and so for Rachel to entrust me with her care makes me feel very privileged," she said. Whoever you are and whatever your hearing needs, our specialist team take the guesswork out of finding the right hearing solution for you, with an extensive range of hearing devices to suit any budget. And because we know choosing a hearing aid is a personal decision and not something you can do on the spot; we're offering you the opportunity to 'try before you buy' on any of our hearing devices for 14 days.* This means you can take your device home and test drive it in your everyday life to see how it performs, whether that be going shopping, watching television, or catching up with your loved ones. It begins with a full hearing assessment (this may incur a cost depending on your Hearing Services Program eligibility) with one of our clinicians followed with a discussion about the devices available and benefits of technology in your everyday life. From there we'll make a device recommendation based on your individual needs and test results, which you can trial for free for 14 days with no obligation to buy. If you decide the hearing aids are right for you, not only do we have flexible ways to pay, but we also offer a 55-day money back guarantee. For more information, call 134 432 or visit hearing.com.au. *Conditions apply under the Australian Government Hearing Services Program. Client statements are their own, Rachel received a thank you gift for her time.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aXbQqPFQZXxqQVWT4Cngtq/3a0a3220-c670-44f1-a2bd-30a476978050.jpg/r0_714_3900_2918_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Hearing Australia's program will be music to your ears

Client statements are their own, Rachel received a thank you gift for her time. SHARE