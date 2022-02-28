news, latest-news,

Feeling refreshed and hungry, Jack Bell hopes it's not the end of his racing season just yet, but if it is he will finish as a state champion. The Warrnambool-based driver snared a memorable win to clinch the Victorian Formula 500 title at Nyora Raceway on Saturday night, shaking off some tough moments throughout the season to be crowned champion once again. After striving for improvement in recent months it was a satisfying result for the title winner who admitted things hadn't gone to plan until a month ago. "I'm pretty stoked to be honest, I haven't had the best of years and it's been up and down really so to win and win comfortably was really rewarding," he told The Standard. "I've been working pretty hard on a lot of things to try and get the car quicker and it seems to have paid off. "The form's been good the last couple of races, so pretty much since the start of February we finished fourth in Laang and then second at Avalon and then we had a week off. "We've had some good results leading in but I knew I had to get better so it's one of those things. "You never really stop working hard." IN OTHER NEWS: In the race, the improving driver led from start to finish and was never really threatened in an impressive and controlled performance. Bell took a month off from early January to early February, and says that to reset - both mentally and with the team - is a catalyst for the win on Saturday night. He believes that more than anything, reflection is paramount to success in the sport. "I hadn't raced since the 8th or 9th of January at Warrnambool so I had a month off," he said. "It was good to work on a few things, get a bit more organised with the car, we had a few crashes and damaged quite a few spares so it was good to re-group as a team. "It's always good to have a break, as much as it can be good to have back-to-back races, it was good to dwell on what had gone wrong and just have that time to get better. "I then started again really fresh which was really important." The 25-year-old was a previous winner of the title in 2019 but said this time it was different thanks to outstanding results in the heats. He finished fourth after starting in seventh in heat one before taking out the second heat after starting in fourth. "It ranks high in my wins (this time around)," he said. "I was lucky enough to win in 2019, but this time it was good to win and to win comfortably as well. "All year my struggles were my heat races and trying to qualify and start up front for the final. "If you're not on the front row it's really hard to make up the ground. "That was probably the rewarding part, or the good bit that I was able to qualify well and start on pole which helped a ton." Coming off such a high, Bell remains unclear as to what the rest of the season looks like from here. He is hoping that he can race a few more times, but acknowledges it is unlikely. "Not sure at the minute, we're actually on a borrowed motor because I damaged mine earlier in the season so it's week-by-week," he said. "I've got to talk to the guy, we might race a couple more times or that might be it which is a shame, but good to end on a high." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/593e21da-942b-45e8-9d3e-586f552f4ced.jpg/r0_219_4302_2650_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg