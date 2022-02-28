news, latest-news,

With the Warrnambool and District football season just around the corner, Timboon has pulled the trigger and appointed Marcus Hickey and Ben Newey as senior coaches. The club had been on the search for a senior coach to take over from Dennis Hobbs, who stepped down last August citing work commitments after a season in the top job. Approached to take on the role alongside Newey, Hickey said both players' love of the club inspired the decision to take on the role. "The club tried everything to find an outside coach, but with COVID and the way things are, it didn't work out," Hickey said. "We put our hands up, realising time was ticking a little bit. "There was no point sitting on our hands any longer, we had to do something about it. "(Ben and I) thought why not, we'll take it on. We both love the club." Hickey returns to the role he once held throughout 2019, while it will be Newey's first tenure as coach. Club president Brendan Hickey said it was pleased by the hire. "We're happy to have them on board and are 100 percent behind them," he said. The Demons won two games from 11 appearances last season. They will host Merrivale in the competition's season-opener on Saturday, April 2. IN OTHER NEWS: Listen to our new series The Folkie Podcast, only on Spotify. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/d30d2b72-7e72-4628-9c17-b7fc95495227.png/r247_79_1548_814_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg