Theatre production King of Pigs sets to ignite conversation in the south-west about the behind the scenes dynamics of relationships. Presented By Red Line Productions and Critical Stages Touring, the play is described as an "unflinching examination of masculinity, abuse, and power in the place we feel safest - our homes". The show explores multiple relationships of people from different worlds sharing an identical space and violence against women. It will be performed at the Lighthouse Theatre in Warrnambool on Tuesday at 7.30pm. Cast member Kate Skinner said the show was a conversation starter. "The thing I'm most excited about taking this on tour is the conversations that it's going to start for us as a society to start understanding that this isn't a problem that's happening to other people," she said. "It's happening everywhere." Fellow cast member Anthony Yangoyan said the message he hoped stayed with audiences was the power of relationships. "How everyone affects each other, especially intimate relationships," he said. Cast member Sam Alhaje said it was a powerful play. "It's going to show a lot of things that aren't spoken too loudly behind the scenes," he said. If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000. Emma House is a Warrnambool-based not-for-profit service and can be contacted through 1800 EMMADV (1800 366238) or visit emmahouse.org.au/ Safe Steps for women after hours service is available through 188 015 188. Brophy Family and Youth Services can be contacted on 1300 BROPHY or 03 5561 8888.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/5d7f2bfa-67e7-40da-ab5f-1b06fe968112.jpg/r0_313_6000_3703_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg