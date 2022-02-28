news, latest-news, sport, running, noorat, terang

Hundreds participated in the 40th edition of the Noorat to Terang Fun Run and Walk on Friday February 26. The event which is hosted by the Terang and District Lions Club was a major success according to event organiser Kerrin McKenzie with 431 participants lacing up their shoes to give it a go. "It was outstanding, it was the largest crowd in a decade and the whole night had a great feel," he said. "At the end it had a bit of a carnival atmosphere and there was a great celebration of not only an iconic event but also a celebration of a bit of freedom and coming out of restrictions and lockdown as well." IN OTHER NEWS: McKenzie said the community support was overwhelming with changes to booking systems and the use of social media making for a slightly different looking event . "It was a huge success, only a handful of cash came in so the online registrations were a huge success," he said. "The Lions club didn't do that, it was done by community member Jane Lee who dedicated her time. "The other thing was our social media - we didn't really organise that, Kelly Mullen from Terang Fitness looked after that. The community worked together to put together the event. "It's such a good community event." Tom Kelly and Claudia Lee were recognised with the 'John Keane Award' for being the first local male and female to cross the finish line. Keane - a well-known and respected community member - has been a major organiser of the event throughout the 40 years. Jason Day was the overall male race winner, just edging past Kelly and Zac Rowarth, while Rachael Ayres won the female race from Grace Morrison and Lee.

