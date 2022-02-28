news, latest-news,

LIGHTLY-raced Warrnambool filly Fortunate Kiss will derive plenty of benefit from her first-up effort in the group three Typhoon Stakes at Moonee Valley last Friday night, according to her trainer Daniel Bowman. Fortunate Kiss ran fourth after being slow away in the $200,000 race behind the James Cummings-trained Hellfest. Bowman said Fortunate Kiss looks set for a good preparation. "I came away very happy with her run," the group one winning trainer said. "She looks on track for a good campaign. We've always had a good opinion of her. "With a bit of time, I think she'll develop into a very nice horse. "She's only had the seven starts for one win and a couple of minor placings, but, with a bit of luck, she could have won another one or two. "She'll have her next start at Flemington in a fortnight and then she'll go to a group three fillies race at Moonee Valley." Bowman has been so taken by Fortunate Kiss - he purchased her full brother at the Classic Yearling Sales in Sydney last month. "We gave $45,000 for her full brother," he said. "I went up and had a good look at the yearling before the sales. "He's very similar to Fortunate Kiss but not as leggy. He's having a spell before going to the breakers. Loyal clients took all shares in the colt within 24 hours, which is a wonderful result." Fortunate Kiss is by Divine Prophet out of Kiss Me Goodbye. Veterinary tests are still being run on promising Warrnambool galloper Tuvalu after his last start second placing at Flemington on February 19. Tuvalu was a short-priced favourite to win the benchmark 84 but the four-year-old failed to finish the 1400-metre race off, which caused concerns for his trainer Lindsey Smith. "Initially, the vets thought he may have had gall stones in his bladder," Smith said. "The vets appear to have knocked back that theory. They are still running more tests to see what the issues are with Tuvalu. "He's back home in our Warrnambool stables and appears a lot brighter. I'm hoping the results will be back from the vets later this week." From his seven starts, Tuvalu has won four races and ran second on three occasions. Jockey John Robertson was outed for 15 meetings after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge following his ride on Shultz at Yarra Glen on Saturday. The charge related to an incident over the final 100 metres of the race. Robertson's suspension commences midnight March 5 and ends midnight March 18. Stewards deemed the incident to be in the high range before handing down the penalty. Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Jye McNeil was rubbed out for seven meetings after stewards found he failed to ride out his mount at Moonee Valley last Friday night. His time on the sidelines begins at midnight on March 5 and ends midnight March 11. Stewards took into account his excellent riding record and his actions may have affected the result of the race. With the 2022 jumps season kicking off at Terang on March 18, jumps jockeys have the chance to take home a new Persuader saddle after the three jumps races on the program. A maiden and restricted hurdle, plus an open steeplechase, greet the jumps jockeys for the opening meeting. Terang Racing Club president Wayne Johnstone said the saddle would be decided on a points basis. "It's great the new jumps season kicks off here at Terang," Johnstone said. "We've only been back holding jumps races for two years after a long break away, but it's great to be back hosting jumps races. "The jumps races add something extra to the meeting. "We're really pleased Persuader, which is part-owned by champion jockey Brett Prebble, has offered the saddle for the jumps boys. "The winner will be decided on a four, three, two, one point basis." Warrnambool will stage jumps trials this Friday for horses preparing for the 2022 jumps season. They have their first jumps meeting on March 25, with a maiden and open hurdle plus an open steeplechase on the card. Apprentice jockey Matthew Chadwick was questioned by stewards on Friday regarding making comments, while on horseback at track-work, to a Melbourne radio station on Friday morning. Chadwick was successful at his first race ride at Kilmore on Thursday. He received media calls while riding the horse back to the stables at the Cranbourne training centre on Friday morning. The young hoop said he took the call from the Melbourne radio station and spoke on his mobile phone while on the horse. Chadwick admitted he had erred by answering the phone whilst mounted on the horse, but due to riding his first winner only hours earlier, he was caught up in the moment. Stewards notified Chadwick that he had breached a rule for using his mobile whilst mounted on a horse but due to his inexperience and also the circumstances, he was severely reprimanded. WATCH: it may pay to forget some of the form from Caulfield on Saturday. Undoubtedly, there was a track bias. Punters should put a line through the runs of various horses who had no chance on the track. JACQUINOT: huge run in the Blue Diamond to run third. He drew a wide gate and had no luck in the run. It will pay to follow Jacquinot during his career. CASTLEREAGH KID: impressed with his win in the Autumn Classic at Caulfield. He looks a likely type and may have a big race in him. ALANA KELLY: promising apprentice jockey who keeps on showing her talents in the saddle. Kelly rode winners at Yarra Glen and Ballarat over the weekend. SHAYNE CAHILL: underrated South Australian horseman, who often cops a mention in this column. Cahill, who holds a dual trainer-jockey licence often slips under the radar of punters. With his riding opportunities limited because of weight issues, Cahill got his trainers licence a few years ago and continues to train winners at nice odds. He was successful at Morphettville on Saturday saluting with an $8 winner. It's wise for punters to include his runners in their multiple selections.

