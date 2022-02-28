news, latest-news,

Socialising will once again become part of the film-viewing experience as independent south-west cinemas resume regular screening events. Warrnambool-based F Project Cinema and Port Fairy Film Society have opened their doors to more patrons and are looking ahead to facilitating social events often enjoyed at independent film screenings with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. "We are starting to get people coming back, and feeling comfortable coming back, which is great," The F Project Cinema president Helen Bunyon said. "We're hoping to get back to pre-COVID times where we can enjoy the social aspect as well as the film." Ms Bunyon said F Project Cinema had plans to partner with Warrnambool City Council to host free Melbourne Documentary Film Festival events later in the year which she hoped would also include guest speakers. "That's certainly really interesting, when you see the film and then get to talk to producers or people that have been involved in the making of the films," she said. The F Project Cinema had been forced to change its annual membership structure to renewable three-monthly memberships last year due to the uncertainty brought on by the Omicron wave. However, Ms Bunyon said recent easing of restrictions had allowed more locals to sign up to the group. "We've had members bringing along friends who are joining up," she said. "With COVID, a lot of people have turned to looking at some [art-house] films online but it's nothing like seeing it on a big screen." IN OTHER NEWS: Port Fairy Film Society president David Digby said he felt "really positive" about his cinema's reopening. The Port Fairy independent cinema closed voluntarily in December and January due to the state's spike in COVID-19 cases. "We just thought for our volunteers, and for the community, it was a bit too much of a risk so we cancelled those movies," he said. Mr Digby said the resumption of film events would be welcomed by both movie-lovers and wider community members. "Our motivation is engaging with the community and giving them something to look forward to and enjoy," he said. "It's very much a social thing for our local community as much as a movie event. "We offer something very different to people going to the pub and what have you. It's a very comfortable and safe environment for people to gather in." The Federal Government announced a $20 million fund in 2020, granting up to $85,000 per location dependent on box-office revenue decline, to assist with the viability and recovery of independent cinema businesses during the pandemic. Supporting Cinemas' Retention Endurance and Enhancement of Neighbourhoods (SCREEN) grant's second round of applications close in April 2022. Both Ms Bunyon and Mr Digby said they did not look to apply for the fund due to the volunteer-based structure of their businesses and low screening costs.

