As Wesley Yambuk prepares to start building up towards finals cricket in the next fortnight, it's likely swashbuckling opener Zavier Mungean will be one of the key cogs. The Warrnambool and District division one club - currently sitting third with a round to play - is playing strong and consistent one-day cricket and knows that crunch time is looming. "We've got a finals spot cemented but we've got to go across most likely Creek in a semi-final," Mungean told The Standard. "You can't be too comfortable." The Beavers will play Nestles on Saturday before finals in what is a virtual elimination final for the Factory - a side coming off a shock loss to Allansford-Panmure and simply must not lose. "We expect them to be pretty fired up and red-hot," Mungean said. "We know Geoff (Williams) can make runs so it's going to come down to putting pressure on him early and getting him for nothing, and then putting a lot of pressure on 'Chook' (Jacob Hetherington) as well. "Keeping them to low scores will be the key, but they'll come out firing." Mungean's individual form is reason for excitement leading into finals. Since crossing over from Brierly Christ Church at the beginning of the season, he started the season with scores of 45, 25, 28 and 39 before Christmas - threatening opposition but not completely taking the game away. After Christmas, scores of 42 and 31 showed his potential, but something has clicked for the aggressive opener and at exactly the right time for his team. In the last two weeks, the batter has compiled scores of 64 from 67 balls against Allansford-Panmure and 84 from 88 balls against Dennington just a few days ago, sending 17 balls racing to the fence and a further three over it - all at almost a run-a-ball. Mungean said he's simply doing his job for the side. "I'm starting to feel pretty good, starting to feel a bit comfortable, but it's not really about me, but it does help out the team," he said. "We've got a lot of other guys in better form like Joe Higgins. "Especially with Matt Sinnott (Beavers opener), he takes a bit of time to get himself going so I try to take the pressure off him. "He's a fresh div one opener this year. I attack, he plays his game so it helps him." So don't expect the hard-hitting left-hander to change the way he plays any time soon. "I've felt like I've had games to go on, especially earlier in the season to get a half-century but I threw it away," he said. "I started to have a bit of a collapse during the middle of the season with a couple of 20s, but I've felt pretty good most of the year. "In the last few weeks it's come together a bit more. I'm just playing my own game and backing myself in."

