A powerful team effort has propelled Allansford-Panmure to the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association grand final next Sunday. Discipline and consistency was at the forefront for the Gators with Sarah Richards' side defeating Hawkesdale by nine wickets in Sunday's semi-final to book a ticket to the big dance. The Gators restricted the visitors to 2-87 from 25 overs - helped largely by excellent bowling displays from Grace Farrer (1-7) and Zara Kelly (1-9) - to set the platform for the win. Despite an early wicket the home team got the runs inside 13 overs with Katie Willsher (44 not out) and Shannon Johnson (36 not out) powering home and combining for 13 boundaries in their 85-run match winning stand. Gators captain Sarah Richards told The Standard the win was built off sustained pressure from the outset. "The fielding and bowling took the pressure off the rest of the team and allowed us to do the job, the fielding was awesome," she said. "We've sort of kept the run-rate down low and it was great. "We fielded first and we did the last time we played them too and knew if we could keep Kyme Rowe off strike then it would work in our favour. From the beginning to the end of the season some of the girls had never played cricket so it was tough as captain in the field to start with. "Now they know what their roles are in the field." IN OTHER NEWS: Allansford-Panmure will be joined in the decider by Nestles, who showcased its all-round power with a big win against a gallant West Warrnambool. The Factory set the game up with the blade, racking up the impressive total of 5-181, with Mikaela Doran starring with an unbeaten 51 while Alana Bellman was electric with 43. Despite a brave display from the Panthers, with Hannah Meates leading the way with a flashy 40 from 30 balls, the Factory restricted them to 7-116. Impressively, the Factory had seven wicket takers highlighting the depth within the ranks. Richards is under no illusions as to the challenge ahead of her side in the grand final. "It'll be a great game, when we played them last it was a close game," she said. "We've been rotating our batters through and given everyone a go so we know we'll have a strong team all the way through." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

