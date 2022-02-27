news, latest-news, sport, speedway, warrnambool

Warrnambool driver Jamie Veal capped off a memorable weekend of double-header racing at Premier Speedway on Saturday night with an electrifying win in round nine of the SRA Series round of sprintcars . The win - which doubled as round six of the Warrnambool Sprintcar Track Championship - was highly impressive from the Victorian and Australian champion. Starting in pole position and holding off a fierce challenge from Jack Lee and Warrnambool's Corey McCullagh, Veal won by seven seconds in a showing of utter class. Series leader Daniel Pestka finished in fourth position. The 33-year-old holds a 32-point lead at the top of the Warrnambool Sprintcar Track Championships with 718 points, with Grant Anderson (686), Tate Frost (674), Corey McCullagh (670) and Daniel Pestka rounding out the top five. IN OTHER NEWS: In what was a high-octane night of racing, Sydney-based driver Matt Jackson won round four of the Southern Speedcar Tour A-Main from Nick Parker and Travis Mills, with Jackson shading Parker to win by 0.235 to finish strongly. Jackson's impressive win set a new 20-lap record in the Speedcar Final as previously held by Ray Bishop from 1995. "I didn't even know I broke the record (until Sunday) and being such an old record it feels pretty good," Jackson told The Standard. "We've got a few other records at other tracks but that one stood the test out of time for so long. I didn't really think I was setting that fast of pace because the track was so rough." Jackson said the conditions suited him well. "I didn't mind the track, I actually really liked it," he said. "I just looked to control the pace. With five or six laps to go I knew someone was behind me and knew it'd be hard for them to pass. "But I lost my brakes around the fifth lap so it certainly made it a bit tricky." Other winners on the night were Todd Bayley from New South Wales who won the Late Model final from Callum Harper and Peter Nicola while Morris Ahearn got the job done in a dominant display in The Street Stocks final. On night one of the double-header at Premier Speedway, Geelong-based driver Domain Ramsay won the C&H Trucking Limited Sprintcars event over 25 laps. Todd Bayley clinched the 20-lap Late Model Feature from Callum Harper in a terrific night. The Junior Sedan Yeoman Williams Memorial, which was postponed back in February, saw impressive youngster Will Shore taking the win. James Oliver and Fletcher Barron rounded out the podium.

