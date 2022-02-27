news, latest-news, sport, bowls, city memorial, moama

It was a weekend to treasure for City Memorial Bowls Club. The Warrnambool-based team of Vince Moloney, Neville Billington and Wayne Hall produced a thrilling tiebreak victory in Moama against New South Wales side Charlestown to clinch the 2021 Bowls Premier League Cup on Friday. It was the club's fifth attempt at securing the elusive national silverware, getting off to a rollicking start and holding on in the tiebreaker with a powerful performance. Hall was almost lost for words when he described the emotion which surrounded the team in the aftermath. "At this stage of my life it's great and as Neville said the opportunity to get there again would be difficult to get to that level again," he told The Standard. "We've won a national title. It's an awesome feeling. "There's certainly a lot of emotions - there was anxiety, pleasure, tension during the week. It was most enjoyable and fantastic to be a part of it. "Bowls Australia and its hospitality for all of the teams was also absolutely unbelievable." IN OTHER NEWS: After five attempts at the title with the same team it was a moment to savour for Hall. "The BPL Cup has been going for five years and we've entered each time and each year the four of us, Vince, Neville, myself and Colin Davey," he said. "This year Colin's family moved to Adelaide and he wasn't able to participate in any of the qualifying matches but he still made the trip with us and was our manager and coach for the week. "We enjoyed ourselves immensely." Hall said from a club perspective it was tremendous to bring home the silverware. "There are some people at our club that have gone on to play state and Australian championships," he said. "I'm sure the club will recognise it but in a way it puts us on the map to some extent and I've got to be careful with that because other clubs have got extremely good bowlers. "We're country boys not city boys so it was fantastic." In other bowls results, the final round of Western District Playing Area Weekend Pennant was played with the round two replayed matches. City Memorial Gold tuned up nicely ahead of finals with a thrilling 59-58 win against Koroit Blue. Gold surged out to an 11-shot lead after the first rink but Koroit stormed back to almost pinch the game winning the last two rinks 42-32. In other matches, Dunkeld was too strong for Warrnambool Blue in the 69-61 win, City Red finished off the regular season with a bang defeating Mortlake Blue 70-50, Port Fairy Red won 75-50 against Terang Green and Timboon Gold edged past Warrnambool Gold 65-62. The semi-finals kick off this weekend with Dunkeld to host City Gold while Warrnambool Gold tackles City Red. The winner of Dunkeld and City Gold will automatically advance to the grand final on March 19, with the loser to face the winner of Warrnambool Gold and City Red in the preliminary final. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/89c9e554-4128-43e1-8faf-92733d76b6a9.jpg/r0_154_3000_1849_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg